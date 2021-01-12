WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Update

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVTV opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones.

