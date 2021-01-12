WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Update

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TVTV opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile
