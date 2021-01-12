White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $908.45

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $908.45 and traded as high as $1,090.26. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,058.98, with a volume of 15,594 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTM. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $991.66 and its 200 day moving average is $908.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.