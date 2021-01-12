WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $65.09 million and approximately $30,060.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002450 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

