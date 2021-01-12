WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 3%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.38. 90,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 90,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several research analysts have commented on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

