William Blair Comments on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

NYSE BOOT opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Boot Barn by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.