Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Up to $172.00

Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.00, but opened at $182.14. Wilmington plc (WIL.L) shares last traded at $170.38, with a volume of 256,346 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £148.85 million and a P/E ratio of 32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Wilmington plc (WIL.L) (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

