WinCash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,279.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $420,635.87 and approximately $28,279.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039916 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039492 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

