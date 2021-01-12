WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.84. 12,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 18,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period.

