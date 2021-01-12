WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.18. 4,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 726,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

