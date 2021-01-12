WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.05 and last traded at $54.35. Approximately 220,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 440,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 71.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

