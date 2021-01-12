Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $38.61 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $68.79 million and approximately $33.43 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $38.61 or 0.00111262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,781,779 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

