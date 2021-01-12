W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.58. 4,000,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,416,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTI. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

