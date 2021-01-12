Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) PT Raised to $54.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

WYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.80 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 1,127,446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 408,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

