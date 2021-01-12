Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. 2,765,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.