XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.48 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One XIO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $48,208.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000118 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,225,477 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.