XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.64. 17,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,531. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.00, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after buying an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

