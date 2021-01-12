XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) traded up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. 28,320,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 11,536,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.