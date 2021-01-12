XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading 14.2% Higher

Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) traded up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. 28,320,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 11,536,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 216.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 731,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

