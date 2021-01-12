Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.73. 1,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.