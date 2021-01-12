Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Trading Up 0.3%

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 21,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 45,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

