Xuez (XUEZ) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market cap of $20,598.48 and $41,321.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,933,249 coins and its circulating supply is 3,966,815 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

