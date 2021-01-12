Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading 11.1% Higher

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.12. 6,734,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,591,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $275.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 63.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

