XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $12,283.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.