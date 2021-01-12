Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.