Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YARIY. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

