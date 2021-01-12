Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 7.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 2,320,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,037,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

