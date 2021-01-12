Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.58

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $12.35. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 3,436 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.

In other Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$612,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,002,544.25.

About Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

