Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 679,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 439,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

DAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of -0.36.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Youdao by 397.7% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 76.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 13.7% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,612,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at $370,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

