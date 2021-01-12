Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

NYSE YUMC traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

