Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Stock Price Down 1%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.55. 22,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 15,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Yunhong International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

