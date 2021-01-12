Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKDA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,887. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

