Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

RKDA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 277,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,887. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

