Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 15,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,761. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Bright Scholar Education worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

