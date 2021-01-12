Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 418,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. 1,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,589. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

