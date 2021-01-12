Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

VLRS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 570,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

