Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $471,857.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $893,723.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $11,859,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NMI by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.74.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

