Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PS shares. DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 119,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 522,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

