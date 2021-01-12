Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post sales of $734.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.91 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.