Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $21.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.76 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.