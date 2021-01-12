Zacks: Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.91 Million

Brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $355.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.02 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $386.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other Ares Capital news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

