Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,114 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.