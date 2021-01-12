Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118,368 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $9,601,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,411. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.39.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

