Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report sales of $273.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.20 million and the highest is $290.43 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $283.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti upped their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $66.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

