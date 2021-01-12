Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth stock opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.25.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 99.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.