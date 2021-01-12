Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Dana posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Dana stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.