Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

DCI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 283,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

