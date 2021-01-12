Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.00. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

