Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.41 Million

Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce $67.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.90 million and the lowest is $66.70 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $370.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.67 million to $371.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $301.43 million, with estimates ranging from $293.21 million to $312.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.92 million, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

