Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Republic Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Republic Services by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

