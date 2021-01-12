Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report $134.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.33 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $147.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $538.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.09 million to $547.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $563.54 million, with estimates ranging from $546.66 million to $580.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRLD. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $884.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,215.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 5,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.28 per share, for a total transaction of $573,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

