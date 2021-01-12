Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.41). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

